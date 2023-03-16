First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 105,785 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $63.73.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

