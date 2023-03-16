First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 105,785 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $63.73.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
