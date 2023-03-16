First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 105,785 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $63.73.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 196,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

