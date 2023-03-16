Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,945,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,328,617 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $59.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
