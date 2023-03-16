Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGITGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,945,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,328,617 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $59.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,733,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 175.8% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.