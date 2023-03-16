Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,945,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,328,617 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $59.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,733,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 175.8% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

