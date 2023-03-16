iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 208,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 230,014 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $39.82.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,721 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.