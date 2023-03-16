Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 61,136 shares.The stock last traded at $50.83 and had previously closed at $50.70.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

