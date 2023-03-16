Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 582,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 519,341 shares.The stock last traded at $23.47 and had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Q2 Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,532. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

