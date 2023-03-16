Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,657 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $43.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $937.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.