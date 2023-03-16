Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,657 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $43.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $937.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
