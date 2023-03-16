Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 507% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Further Reading

