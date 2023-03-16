SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.26. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group cut SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
