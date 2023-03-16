SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.26. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group cut SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

