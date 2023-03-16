Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.54. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 23,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 459,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 42.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 101,323 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 98,869 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

