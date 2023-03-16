Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.54. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 23,762 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
