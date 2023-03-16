ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $44.42. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 2,555,826 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,610,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.