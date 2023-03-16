LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.60. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

