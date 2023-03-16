ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

ACAD opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

