StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navigator Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

