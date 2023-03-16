Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MSI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

