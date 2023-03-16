Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.
Morgan Stanley Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
