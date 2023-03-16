Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

