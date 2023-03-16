StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

