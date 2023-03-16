StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

