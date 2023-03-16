StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
Mplx Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.