StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

