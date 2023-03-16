Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock worth $39,657,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

