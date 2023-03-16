L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $200.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.53. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

