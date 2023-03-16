IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $224,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

