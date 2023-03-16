Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.77% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGNY opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

