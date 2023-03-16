Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FSNB opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

