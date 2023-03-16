Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 43,727 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.