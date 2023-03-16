Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $115,000 in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GRRR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Gorilla Technology Group Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

