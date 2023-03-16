Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $115,000 in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ GRRR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.
Gorilla Technology Group Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.