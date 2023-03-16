Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 50,942 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

