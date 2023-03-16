11,045 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $99,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFP. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

