11,045 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $99,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Resolute Forest Products Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.