Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

