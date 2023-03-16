Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 1,680.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

