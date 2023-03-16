Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $635,000 Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC opened at $50.71 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

