Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 94,068 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBAX opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

