Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $169,000 Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.