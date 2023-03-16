Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,590,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 747.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,221,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

