Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 3,087 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FOX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

