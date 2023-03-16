Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $10.46 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.