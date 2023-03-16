Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $499,000 in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 1.50% of Roth Ch Acquisition V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $5,916,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the third quarter valued at $3,993,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 78.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 712,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of ROCL opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

