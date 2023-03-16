90,000 Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 365.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Stock Performance

HLAHU stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

