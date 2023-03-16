National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.