Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.