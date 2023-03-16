Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Stock Down 8.8 %

NM opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.