Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Navios Maritime Stock Down 8.8 %
NM opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
