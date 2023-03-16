Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
Nautilus Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
