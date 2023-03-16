Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nautilus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

