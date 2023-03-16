Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

NOC stock opened at $448.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.98 and a 200 day moving average of $495.04. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $416.23 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

