North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE NRT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $265,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

