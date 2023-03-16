Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Newpark Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newpark Resources (NR)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.