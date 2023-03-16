Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 164,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

