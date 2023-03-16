Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $709.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $10,124,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,737,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.