NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.
NiSource Stock Up 0.3 %
NiSource stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
