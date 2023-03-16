New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $70.71 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

