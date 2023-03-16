Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.1 %

NOK stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

