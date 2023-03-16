StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

